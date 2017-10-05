Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump reportedly rerouted email from their private accounts to Trump Organization servers prompting a letter from Rep. Elijah Cummings.

Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., Thursday asked Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner to explain why, if reports are true, they moved emails from their private accounts to Trump Organization servers and to charge them with preserving any messages related to government business.

The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, of which Cummings is the ranking Democrat, previously had told the president's daughter and son-in-law not to move the emails.

that duo has transferred their email to the Trump Organization.

“If these reports are accurate, they raise serious questions about your actions,” Cummings wrote in letters to the couple. "Although there may be legitimate reasons for transferring email accounts to different servers, neither you nor anyone from the White House contacted the Committee before you took these steps, despite the fact that you had received our letters before you reportedly took these actions."Cummings penned the missives after

The lawmaker also raised questions as to whether Kushner and Trump had mishandled classified information, something that on the campaign trail, the president excoriated opponent Hillary Clinton for doing as Secretary of State. “Finally, there are questions about whether any of the emails you sent or received on your private email accounts included classified or sensitive information, such as information relating to foreign leaders or the schedules of senior White House officials,” the congressman wrote.

In a separate correspondence Cummings beseeched the FBI to look into the matter. “If these reports are accurate, they raise serious questions about the security of the private family domain and nongovernmental servers at both GoDaddy and at the Trump Organization, who may have had access to or attempted to gain access to those systems, and whether any classified or sensitive government information was transmitted through or stored on those systems,” Cummings wrote to the agency.