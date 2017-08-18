Cyber Command

United States Cyber Command will become one of 10 Unified Combatant Commands that will focus on cyberspace operations.

The move places Cyber Command, which is headed by Adm. Mike Rogers, on par with other combat commands, each of which is responsible for handling military operations in different parts of the world along with more specialized operations like transportation and special operations. A combat command contains members from all branches of the armed forces and is assigned added components as needed to complete specific missions.

“United States Cyber Command's elevation will also help streamline command and control of time-sensitive cyberspace operations by consolidating them under a single commander with authorities commensurate with the importance of such operations. Elevation will also ensure that critical cyberspace operations are adequately funded,” President Donald Trump said in a White House statement.

The move does not separate Cyber Command from the National Security Agency, but this is currently under consideration by Secretary of Defense James Mattis.