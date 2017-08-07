Cyber threats at sea prompt return to radio navigation technology,

The threat of possible cyberwarfare attacks against ships sea is prompting the return of navigators using radio navigation technology like Loran, as opposed, to modern GPS (Global Positioning System).

Building off of the quite old Loran (long-range navigation) system created during World War II, South Korea, the U.S., Britain and Russia are reportedly developing their own respective versions of an earth-based navigation technology known as eLoran, according to Reuters.

The motivation is fueled by a series of disruptions to ship navigation systems in years, some of which, may have been deliberate, while others may have been the result of natural interference such as weather effects

One of the main issues with GPS and other global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) is that they use weak signals which are distributed from 12,500 miles above the Earth and can be disrupted with widely

available cheap jamming devices.