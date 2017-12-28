Hospital

A cyberattack disrupted computer systems at Jones Memorial Hospital (JMH) in Wellsville, N.Y. on Thursday, the Buffalo-area health care facility has announced on its website.

While the hospital did not state the nature of the incident, the circumstances sound similar to previous ransomware attacks against health care providers. According to the hospital, patient financial or medical information did not appear to be compromised, but a “limited number of our information services” were rendered inoperable.

In response, the hospital enacted computer downtime procedures, including manually entering patients' information into their medical charts. “We are asking patients using JMH services or clinics to bring their complete medications list and any available medical history with them to any visits,” the hospital noted.

JMH said its IT staffer was working with the University of Rochester, Noyes Health and St. James Mercy Hospital to restore its systems.