Cybercriminals target SWIFT codes at Nepali banks.

Cybercriminals used stolen SWIFT codes to transfer money from multiple Nepali banks on Oct. 19, 2017.

It is unclear how much money the attackers made off with or which banks were affected but NIC Asia Bank is among the banks whose codes were compromised and bank officials have not responded to requests for comments, according to The Himalayan Times.

Authorities have already requested the Nepal Rastra Bank initiate the cancellation of transfer of funds with the Central Banks of other countries where the money have already been transferred. North Korean hackers are suspected of carrying out the attacks as similar methods were used by the Hermit Kingdom to target South Korean in 2013.

Last year, North Korean hackers were suspected of stealing $81million in a Bangladesh Bank digital heist and $10 million form a Ukrainian bank during a series of attacks targeting the SWIFT platform.