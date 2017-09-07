Cybersecurity executive changes

September 7, 2017
Former FireEye CEO Dave DeWalt (left) and Retired General David Patraeus (right) have been named to Optiv Security board of directors. DeWalt, who also is the former CEO at McAfee, will serve as vice chairman.Petraeus, chairman of the KKR Global Institute, is the former director of the CIA.
Mike Potts will take over as Webroot CEO effective September 25. Potts was also named to the company's board of directors. He will succeed Dick Williams who is retiring as CEO, but will remain on the board. Potts previously worked at Cisco where he helped integrate his former company, Lancope, after it was purchased by Cisco.