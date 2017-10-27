Cybersecurity firm builds drone-based attack platform

An Arizona cyber research firm has developed an aerial drone that can be used to land on a roof and then hack into a network inside the building.

The company, Bishop Fox, said once the drone lands on the roof it is used as a “local” computer and hacks into the network, although the methodology on how this was accomplished was not discussed, according to a report by 3TV/CBS5. Once the weakness is the computer system is found the company then patches the problem.

The company dubbed their flying laptops “The Danger Drone” has several different attachment for communicating with whatever system it is trying to penetrate, the company said and only costs around $400 to build. The drone has not been widely used, but Bishop Fox said it has tested it on two clients.