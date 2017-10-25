Cybersecurity scholarships for veterans

Engility Holdings and the Center for Cyber Safety and Education are offering a scholarship program to help returning veterans gain cybersecurity certifications to reenter the workforce.

The program focusses on six (ISC)² certifications and includes training classes, textbooks, materials and exam vouchers for the certification of their choice, according to the release.

Military experience is one of the most desired traits for cybersecurity job candidates and veterans who were honorably discharged from one of the five branches of the military by Dec. 21, 2017, and those currently serving as active members in the National Guard or Reserves are eligible for the program.

“We are looking to serve a critical need of workforce development in cybersecurity,” Center for Cyber Safety and Education Director Patrick Craven said in the release. “Our vets are deeply committed to our national security and are uniquely qualified for this mission.”

Applicants have until Nov. 30,, 2017 to apply and scholarships will be awarded in December based on an applicants passion, merit and financial need.