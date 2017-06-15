Lax privacy settings in a campus file-sharing network led to an unintentional exposure of the educational records of thousands of students at Oklahoma University.

How many victims? At least 29,000.

What type of information? Social Security numbers, financial aid information and grades dating to at least 2002.

What happened? Data on more than 29,000 students became accessible to OU account holders on May 14 on the Microsoft Office file-sharing system Delve when OU migrated SharePoint to cloud servers.

What was the response? The school's IT department was made aware of the breach and was working to secure the files. The Delve system was shut down.

Quote “The IT Security team has found no evidence to confirm that there has been a breach by an outside party, and is investigating the scenario that enabled an individual to access the files the individual has claimed to download.” – OU press secretary Matt Epting

Source: OU Daily.