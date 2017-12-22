It's all about the data. If there was no data to protect we wouldn't need security. But there is and we do. However, this level of protection really subsumes several other older categories. Sometimes we think of data protection in terms of malware bringing to mind anti-malware tools. But data protection today is much more than that. It also brings to mind end-point protection. But, again, it is more than that.

Data protection must understand all of the data on the enterprise, how it is supposed to behave and how it actually is behaving. In a large enterprise that is a tall order. We found that the successful entries in this category are using machine learning algorithms. They are capable of managing very large amounts of data. And they are capable of keeping tabs on all of those data simultaneously so as to note when something is not behaving as it should.

One way that vendors innovate in this space is to develop the concept of a platform rather than a single product. This allows growth over time as requirements change and evolve. It also allows tuning of individual modules without requiring a complete rebuild. The vendors in this space do things a bit differently though. While one focuses on the platform approach, the other looks at individual data to detect data forgery.

In either case the spotlight is on the data. It may be important to understand where the data is being examined. It could be at rest on a server, at rest on an endpoint or in motion across the network. Regardless of where you examine it, the data fits one of three profiles: legitimate data that are unchanged, legitimate data that have been altered and new, unknown, data that have been introduced into the enterprise in one way or another. Data protection must take all three of these circumstances into account.

There have been several ways of analyzing data introduced over the past few years. Data protection has been built into many other products and we did not consider them here. We were concerned solely with products for which data protection was the primary purpose. In that regard the players are few and the solid innovators fewer.