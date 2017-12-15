David Chukwuneke Adindu was sentenced Thursday for his role in a BEC scam.

A Nigerian man was sentenced to 41 months in prison for his part in business compromises which targeted thousands of victims around the world and swindled more than $25 million.

David Chukwuneke Adindu, 30, was sentenced Thursday in a Manhattan federal court on charges stemming from a wire fraud conspiracy and identity theft conspiracy that took place between 2014 and 2016, according to a Department of Justice press release.

Adindu and others sent emails purportedly from supervisors at the target company or posing as third party vendors that did business with those companies, to employees directing them to transferred funds to specified bank accounts.

The scams were carried out by exchanging information regarding bank accounts used for receiving funds from victims, email accounts for communicating with victims, scripts for requesting wire transfers from victims, and lists of names and email addresses for contacting and impersonating potential victims.

Once the funds were transferred, the money was quickly withdrawn or moved to other bank accounts.

In addition to his sentence, Adindu was ordered to pay more than $1.4 million in restitution.