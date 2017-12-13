“We are currently under heavy DDoS. API is also down. We are working on further mitigation,” the exchange tweeted Tuesday.

As bitcoin prices fluctuate, Zeifman expects to see attacks escalate. An “alarming number of attacks” over 100Mbps in Q3, “targeting a relatively high number of cryptocurrency exchanges and services,” was “likely related to a recent spike in the price of bitcoin, which more than doubled in the span of the quarter,” he said.

Tuesday's DDoS attack against Bitfinex “could have been also launched to manipulate bitcoin prices, something offenders have been known to do,” Zeifman said.