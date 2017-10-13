Polish Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz said Russian hackers recently targeted companies based in Ukraine that also operate offices in Poland and other countries.

Less than two weeks after news surfaced of Russian hackers accessing the phones of 4,000 NATO troops in Poland and other European nations, Poland's defense minister reportedly disclosed that his country successfully stopped yet another Russian cyberattack.

According to ABC News, Polish Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz told a state television station on Friday that the recent Russia attack targeted companies based in Ukraine that also operate offices in other countries, including Poland.

"Luckily in Poland we repelled them, but the threat increases daily," Macierewicz stated.

Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Russian hackers compromised the smartphones of 4,000 NATO troops in Europe as part of an operation to eavesdrop on soldiers in the Baltic states and Poland who are guarding European borders with Russia.