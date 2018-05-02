Delaware launches data breach compliance site for companies and consumers

The state of Delaware launched a website to assist in the compliance of the state's updated data breach laws.

New amendments went into effect on April 14 and on April 16, Delaware Attorney General Matt Denn announced the launch of the online data security breach reporting resource for both companies and consumers.

The site provides approved template forms for companies if they are required to notify the state attornery general or consumers of an incident and also provides a link for customers to file a complain with the AG.

“Notice must be provided without unreasonable delay, but not more than 60 days following discovery of the security breach, unless the person suffering the breach determines, after an appropriate investigation, that the breach is unlikely to result in harm,” the site said.

Delaware's data security breach law requires two different types of notice including one to Delaware residents whose personal information has been subject to a security breach and another to the Delaware Attorney General when the security affects more than 500 Delaware residents.

The updated law also included an expansion to the definition of personal information and now includes social security numbers, driver's licenses, state and federal identification card numbers, financial account and payment card numbers with accompanying access codes or passwords, passport numbers, account login credentials, medical history, healthcare policy data, unique biometric data, and individual taxpayer identification numbers.