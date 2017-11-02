Developers are worried about security but it's don't seen to prioritize it, a recent survey found.

Not sure about the security of your apps? Neither are 60 percent of developers, according to a survey from NodeSource and Sqreen set to be released next week.

Just under a third, 31 percent, in fact, are confident that their code is free of vulnerabilities. Despite worries of 40 percent of those surveyed that third-party modules are the biggest risk to app security, just 30 percent employ automated tools to ferret out vulnerable modules.

The survey results, based on responses of about 300 CTOs, CIOs and developers, “clearly demonstrate that security is a concern for developers—but not a priority,” NodeSource CEO Joe McCann said in a release.

The research showed that 79 percent of developers were in the dark about when their apps are under attack. When they do gain insight it's from reviewing logs (44 percent); looking at an APM tool (11 percent) or using a SIEM solution (nine percent).