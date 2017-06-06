DHS bug bounty bill introduced in the House

Representatives Scott Taylor, R-Va., and Ted Lieu, D-Calif., today introduced the House version of the Hack the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Act.

Similar programs have been used not only in the private sector, but the Department of Defense instituted the Hack the Pentagon, Hack the Air Force and Hack the Army. In each case white hats found dozens of bugs enabling these services to tighten up their security and the hope the same will be done for the DHS.

"There is perhaps no better way to find weaknesses in our cyber armor than to enlist the help of America's top security researchers," Lieu saud. "As a Computer Science major, I recognize that bug bounty programs have proven critical to enhancing cybersecurity at the Pentagon and in the private sector, and it is past time we bring this tool to bear at the agency tasked with protecting our homeland security."

Much like Senators Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., and Rob Portmann, R-Ohio, who rolled out the bill in the Senate, Taylor believes the program will become intrinsic to America's national defense.

“Today, in the 21st century, conflicts are waged behind the scenes on the digital frontier,” said Taylor said. “It is vital that America becomes the global leader in combatting cyber threats. We must do everything in our power to strengthen our cybersecurity by identifying and patching vulnerabilities in our networks to avoid jeopardizing our national security.”