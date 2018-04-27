DHS to roll out national cybersecurity strategy in mid-May.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen told Congressional leaders her agency is two weeks out from releasing a national cybersecurity strategy, an action that is now more than a year overdue.

Nielsen reported this during an appearance before the House Homeland Security Committee on April 26, said FCW.com. Such a strategy was called for in the National Defense Authorization Act in 2016 and was supposed to be in place within 90 days, but it was never introduced.

A few tidbits surrounding the upcoming strategy announcements were discussed at RSA 2018 in a keynote address given by Nielsen. Here she said the DHS would adopt a more forward-leaning posture and that could include implementing a more forceful response when it came to deterring nation-state cyberattacks, FCW.com said.

The DHS leader also filled the committee in on how it is attempting to fill cybersecurity job vacancies by using innovative ways to recruit cybersecurity staffers, even though competition from the private sector puts the government at a disadvantage. One such method to entice newcomers is to appeal to their sense of mission and patriotism, according to The Hill.

She also noted DHS has partnered with the private sector to better train federal workers.