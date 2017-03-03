Federal indictments charged 19 people in the U.S. and abroad for allegedly being involved in scams that cost citizens millions.

The FBI and DoJ joined forces with More than 50 law enforcement agencies based in the U.S., Bulgaria, Hungary, Germany and Israel to take down an international cybercrime ring.

Federal indictments charged 19 people in the U.S. and abroad for allegedly being involved in scams including online vehicle fraud, business email compromise BEC, unlicensed money transmitting network, and international money laundering conspiracy that resulted in the theft of more than $13 million from more than 170 victims, according to a DOJ press release.

“The investigation demonstrates the importance of international cooperation amongst law enforcement in combatting fraud and money laundering on a global basis,” U.S. Attorney Channing D. Phillips said in the release.

The arrests stemmed from a multi-year investigation targeted multimillion-dollar fraud and money laundering schemes perpetrated by a transnational organized crime network. Arrests took place in New York and Los Angeles, Hungary, Bulgaria, Germany, and Israel.