Certainly worth equipping employees with a copy to ensure a swift and easy recovery from lost data while outside the confines of the corporate network.

Not suitable for corporate network recovery, but Ontrack has other solutions in hand for these eventualities.

Summary

Easy Recovery Lite is just one of Ontrack's solutions for recovering data. This solution does not repair lost or corrupt computer hardware settings, nor does it repair registry and configuration settings, but it does concentrate on data recovery. With an emergency boot disk to hand, even when you cannot access Windows, files can be extracted.

This particular version can handle the recovery of 25 files in any one recovery session. It is extremely easy to use and will suit anyone in the throes of data loss, even if it is virus related.

The ease in which this product delivers your lost data back to you may impress some users, especially those on the move who need a quick fix to restore data, or alternatively for remote workers who are not connected to the corporate network. Compatible with Windows 3.x, 95, 98, Me, 2000, XP and DOS, it can easily recover data from IDE, ATA, EIDE hard drives. It also recovers data from SCSI drives, floppy disks, Zip drives, Jaz removable and digital media.

Installation is a breeze, although as with all software there are minimum requirements such as a Pentium-class processor, 16Mb of RAM, the right operating systems and 6Mb of free space. Once installed you can then go to the EasyUpdate and locate any new patches required.

Running the software will enable you to locate deleted, lost or corrupt files, and folders and partitions, for a speedy and resolute end to your problems. Locating the documentation though, either requires installing from the CD following the prompts, or accessing it through the Ontrack web site. A 'Quick Start Guide' is fortunately held within the CD case.

Support is offered online and is pretty thorough in its coverage of most eventualities. You'll find a product guide, FAQs and a help wizard - all very useful - and if you do not find the answer there you can email for a quick response from the Ontrack team.

As a quick fix do-it-yourself solution for lost or deleted data it is certainly worth considering, while for the larger and more disaster-recovery orientated other Ontrack solutions are available.

We liked the online help and valued the ease with which lost data could be recovered. It would be a bonus to any enterprise solution.