Julian Assange has been residing in the Ecuador's embassy in London since .

Ecuador cut Julian Assange's internet connection after the nation said the WikiLeaks founder violated an agreement to not insinuate himself in other countries' business or try to exert influence.

In a series of tweets Monday, Assange criticized the U.K. and the U.S. for expelling a gaggle of Russian diplomats in response to the poisoning of a former Russian spy living in the U.K., which Assange referred to as “an unresolved event.” He contended that the move would help push the Kremlin “narrative that it is under conspiratorial siege led by the U.S.”

The country has warned its London embassy's perennial houseguest about mucking around in other nation's affairs, cutting his internet in 2016 after he published emails pilfered by a hacker from members of the Hillary Clinton campaign.

The embassy has been Assange's refuge from prosecution in Sweden or the U.S. for the last six years.