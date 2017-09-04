The presidential election was fraught with problems, which potentially could be attributed to cyberattacks.

Noting that investigators have been so focused on Russian meddling in the presidential campaign that they haven't conducted a thorough probe of the state election systems that Russia targeted and that the hacking of those systems might be more expansive than originally thought.

Citing problems at the polls and puzzled poll workers on Election Day, the New York Times reported the concerns of observers, like Susan Greenhalgh, who was monitoring polls in Durham, N.C., for nonpartisan group Verified Voting.

“It felt like tampering, or some kind of cyberattack,” the Times quoted Greenhalgh -- who was aware that e-pollbook vendor VR Systems, which provided Durham's software, had been hacked by Russians -- as saying.

But that and similar incidents in at least 21 states have not yet be subjected to a thorough digital forensics probe, the Times reported.

The election director in Durham, Derek Bowens, told the Times, "We do not believe, and evidence does not suggest, that hacking occurred on Election Day."

But Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee,called for greater scrutiny. “We must harden our cyberdefenses, and thoroughly educate the American public about the danger posed by attacks,” the Times quoted him as saying. “In other words: we are not making our elections any safer by withholding information about the scope and scale of the threat.”