Two Equifax executives will step into the recently vacated CIO and CSO roles on an interim basis.

Equifax has named two executives to fill the CSO and CIO positions vacated in the wake of a massive breach that exposed the information of 143 million U.S. consumers.

Mark Rohrwasser, who has led Equifax's International IT operations since joining the company in 2016, is stepping into the CIO slot while Russ Ayres, a vice president in the IT operation, will assume the role of CSO in the interim, reporting directly to Rohrwasser.

Equifax continues to catch flak over its failure to quickly and completely patch the Apache Struts vulnerability that led to not one but two breaches, the delay in disclosing the latter breach and the clumsy way that it serviced customers post-breach, including legalese in its disclaimer that says if a consumer uses the company's service to see if he or she has been affected by the breach that consumer cannot sue or join in a class action suit against Equifax. (The language has since been changed.)

Most recently, the company's official Twitter account directed consumers affected by the cyberincident to a fake set up by a security researcher to prove how easy it is to fool even company officials with a url that closely resembles the name of the link to the legitimate site, according to Ars Technica.