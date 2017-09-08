I could not win PowerBall nor Mega Millions, but I did just find out I'm one of the 143 million who might have had their information compromised in the Equifax data breach. Woo-Hoo. D'Oh!.

I found this out through a page Equifax has created a page where worried individuals can input their last name and the last six digits of their Social Security number to discover if they will be joining the party. (Quick addendum: It has been reported that Equifax's terms of use states using the service means a person cannot sue or join in a class action suit against Equifax. This bit of legaleze has already been challenged by N.Y. Attorney General Eric Schneiderman who said in a tweet it is unenforceable.)

Hold on, did Equifax again ask for vital personal information that I now know it is incapable of protecting?

Yes.

Did I give it to them?

Yes.

Why did I do so?

I'm an idiot. Well, not really, but I did want to know and besides between Yahoo, LinkedIn, Target, Home Depot and OPM I'm pretty sure everything but my shoe size has already been exposed.

But Equifax's rather nervy request brings up the obvious question of what organizations can consumers truly trust to not only monitor their credit, but keep their PII under wraps. The answer is probably not many seeing that Equifax joins another other major credit firm Experian in having been proven to be quite breachable.

So one answer may be that it's a better idea to rely on yourself and some publicly available resources.

Steven Bearak, CEO of Identity Force came up with a six-point action plan that could be helpful: