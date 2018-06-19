F-Secure buys MWR InfoSecurity for $105 million

F-Secure has inked a deal to acquire the outstanding share of the privately held firm MWR InfoSecurity for $105 million.

The Helsinki-based F-Secure said in a release that the merger makes it “the largest European single source of cybersecurity services and detection and response solutions.” The money needed for the purchase came from F-Secure's cash reserves and bank financing, the company said.

By bringing on MWR, which has 400 employees, F-Secure hopes to alleviate its problem of having enough qualified cybersecurity workers in-house to proactively search for new threats and be able to detect and respond faster and especially stop future incidents.

“The acquisition brings MWR InfoSecurity's industry-renowned technologies to F-Secure making our detection and response offering unrivaled. Their threat hunting platform (Countercept) is one of the most advanced in the market and is an excellent complement to our existing technologies,” said F-Secure CEO Samu Konttinen.