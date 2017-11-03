Facebook: ‘share your nudes to prevent revenge porn’.

Facebook is asking users to submit their nudes in a preemptive strike to combat revenge porn.

The social media platform is running a pilot program in Australia in conjunction with a small government agency in which users send dirty images of themselves to "hash it” or create a digital fingerprint of the image.

"They're not storing the image, they're storing the link and using artificial intelligence and other photo-matching technologies," Australian e-Safety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant told ABC Australia. "So if somebody tried to upload that same image, which would have the same digital footprint or hash value, it will be prevented from being uploaded."

The idea is that the photo will never show up on Facebook if a hacker or disgruntled ex tries to upload the same photo because it has already been matched with the original hash. Grant says her agency considered several ways to carry out this program and that this is the safest way for users to share the digital footprints.

It is unclear if the pilot program will be rolled out to all users.