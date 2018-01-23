The malware found in spooked copies of "Fire and Fury" typically unloads keyloggers to capture login credentials for bank and email accounts.

While Michael Wolff's controversial tell-all book about the Trump administration is laced with what some describe as damaging bombshells, pirated PDF versions of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” apparently come tinged with their own element of malice – malware likely intended to steal readers' personal information.

Antivirus software can detect the malware embedded in the spoof PDFs, which are only 238 pages long rather than 328 pages like the original, according to a report in the Telegraph.

The bad actors behind the fraudulent manuscripts have not yet been identified, nor has their purpose, but the report points out that the type of malware discovered by Kaspersky Lab Security Researcher Michael Molsner is typically used to install keyloggers then steal personal login information to access bank and email accounts.