About 200 journalists have been targeted by the Russian cybergang Fancy Bear over the last two years with the group releasing personal information as part of a grander scheme to hinder Hilary Clinton's presidential election campaign.

The Associated Press reported that the journalists worked for a wide range of publications, including the New York Times, Washington Post and The Daily Beast. The AP said it received a list of targets from the cybersecurity firm Secureworks. Fancy Bear tactic had it sending the journalists phishing emails in an attempt to compromise their computer and then using any information found as ammunition to intimidate them into changing how they covered events.

In addition to the journalists, The AP said diplomatic personnel and members of the Democratic party were also victims of Fancy Bear's campaign.