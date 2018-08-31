voting booth

The FBI is launching a website to help educate the public regarding on-going campaigns that spread disinformation with the goal of influencing American society and lowering citizen's confidence in specific U.S. individuals and institutions.

The Protected Voices initiative website, being operated in conjunction with the Department of Homeland Security and the Director of National Intelligence, will combat foreign influence through a series of short videos that will show basic cybersecurity tips and cover issues centered on protecting campaign computer networks.

“Foreign influence operations have taken many forms and used many tactics over the years. Most widely reported these days are attempts by adversaries—hoping to reach a wide swath of Americans covertly from outside the United States—to use false personas and fabricated stories on social media platforms to discredit U.S. individuals and institutions,” the FBI said in a statement.

The website is a spinoff of the Foreign Influence Task Force that was created in 2017 by FBI Director Christopher Wray to identify and counteract malicious foreign influence operations targeting the United States.