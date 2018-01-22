The FBI handed over a cache of texts to Congress.

The trove of text messages between two FBI agents, one who was assigned to the Mueller Russia probe but removed last summer, that the FBI delivered to Congress Friday is missing exchanges from late December 2016 to May 2017.

The FBI attributes its failure to capture or store messages between Peter Stzrok - who not only served on Mueller's team but was also investigated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server - and Lisa Page, with whom he was having an affair, “to misconfiguration issues related to rollouts, provisioning and software upgrades that conflicted with the FBI collection capabilities.”

Mueller pulled Stzrok off the Russia probe after an investigation by the Justice Department Inspector General revealed texts between the two that criticized and ridiculed Trump. Supporters of President Trump have claimed the texts show a bias that may have tainted Stzrok's work on the Russian probe and calls into question the integrity of the Clinton email investigation.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, pressed FBI Director Christopher Wray in a letter for answers regarding the loss of records, which he termed “concerning,” and the contents, tone and timing of the messages between the two agents.