SC StaffOctober 4, 2021

Health care sits in the spotlight as a vertical pummeled by cyberattacks. But Darren Lacey, CISO of Johns Hopkins University and Johns Hopkins Medicine calls the notion that cyber challenges in health care are somehow more dire than elsewhere "a little sensationalist." More productive, he said in an interview with SC Media for Cybersecurity Awareness month, would be a focus on discovery and profiling, which "sounds easy, but it's ridiculously complicated."