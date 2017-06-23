A new report says millennials will replace baby boomers in cybersecurity positions.

Researchers say by 2022 there will be a shortage of 1.8 million information security workers and that tech firms need to take notice of what motivates millennials to take advantage of the next generation of cyber talent to fill the employment gap.

Millennials are more likely to voluntarily change jobs within 12 months with 28 percent reporting changing in the last 12 months compared to 20 percent Gen X and 14 percent of Baby Boomers, according to a recent study from the Center for Cybersafety and Education (CCE).

The organization's "Meet The Millennials" report found that among the millennials who switched jobs, executive leadership programs, training programs, mentorship programs, organizations paying for professional certificate expenses, and supporting remote or flexible work arrangements and role diversity, brought the most satisfaction from the companies they moved to.

The report also found 65 percent of millennials value training programs compared to 60 percent of Gen X and 58 percent of Boomers and millennials are most likely to pay for their own training. Millennials are also more open minded than previous generations with 58 percent of respondents being optimistic about their companies performance metrics a year after a breach compared to 48 percent of Boomers.

The report also noted that millennials are the most diverse generation yet and that studies have shown diverse work places economically outperform homogeneous work places.