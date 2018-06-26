Mozilla is developing proposed security tool which allows users to use their email address to see if their accounts were compromised.

Firefox will be baking Troy Hunt's Have I Been Pwned service into Firefox in an effort to let users know sooner if one of their accounts has been compromised in a data breach.

Mozilla is developing proposed security tool that is designed for everyone called Firefox Monitor, which allows users to use their email address to see if their accounts were compromised in known data breaches, with details on sites and other sources of breaches and the types of personal data exposed in each breach, according to a June 25 blog post.

The tool will also offer recommendations on what to do in the case of a data breach, and how to help users secure their accounts. To ensure customer privacy Mozilla, in collaboration with HIBP and Cloudflare, developed a method of anonymized data sharing which doesn't send full email addresses to third party apps or outside Mozilla.

The tool will be available for everyone to use for free but will offer additional features for Firefox users. Researchers are also considering adding a service that notifies people when new breaches include their personal data as well.

Testing of the service will begin next week and approximately 250,000 users will be invited to try the features. Once satisfied with user testing, Mozilla says it will work on making the service available for all Firefox users.