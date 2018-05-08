Five women received death threats from the group back in 2015.

Russian threat actors claiming to be part of the ISIS CyberCaliphate sent threats to the wives of U.S. military members.

Five women received death threats from the group on the morning of Febuary 10, 2015, claiming that hackers operating under the flag of Islamic State militants had gained access to the contents their computers and their phones. One of the threats sent to Army wife Angela Ricketts read:

"Bloody Valentine's Day!"

"We know everything about you, your husband and your children," the malicious actors said adding that they are much closer than the victims could ever imagine.

The Associated Press found evidence that the women were actually targeted by the same APT 28 aka Fancy Bear, the same group which that intervened in the American election and exposed the emails of Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign chairman, John Podesta.

While previous links have been made between the CyberCaliphate and the Russian hackers, the women involved in these attacks were never made aware and had been convinced they had been targeted by Islamic State sympathizers up until the new agency contacted them.