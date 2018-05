Cyber Command

Maj. Gen. Stephen Fogarty was selected to head U.S. Army Cyber Command taking over for Lt. Gen. Paul Nakasone who was tapped to become the new director of the National Security Agency.

Fogarty has served as chief of staff for the U.S. Cyber Command since June 2016 and previously lead Cyber Center of Excellence at Fort Gordon in Georgia, according to The Hill. U.S. Army Cyber Command is a sub-component of U.S. Army Command.

Nakasone is taking over the NSA from Adm. Mike Rogers.