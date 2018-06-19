CIA to reorganize, create digital directorate

A former CIA employee was charged Monday with 13 counts of violating the Espionage Act and other laws for leaking the agency's hacking tools last year that ended up on WikiLeaks.

The newest indictments against Joshua Adam Schulte supersedes previous indictments for the transmission of what came to known as the Vault 7 releases.

The indictment doesn't name WikiLeaks but refers to an organization that received the sensitive information.

When he was identified last month as the source behind the leak, Schulte, 29, was already behind bars at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City, after being indicted for possessing child pornography.