Germany's domestic intelligence agency is preparing for Russian interference in the upcoming election.

An annual report from the German intelligence agency BfV called out Russia, Iran, China and Turkey for their cyberespionage activities.

The report pointed to an abundance of “attacks originating in Russia and China” but noted “other countries whose intelligence services have the necessary resources and capabilities to carry out cyberattacks” such as Iran.

"Main targets include the Federal Foreign Office and its diplomatic missions abroad, the Federal Ministry of Finance, and the Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy,” the report said. “Attackers also focus on the Federal Chancellery and Bundeswehr offices.”

Russia in particular is seen as threat to politics and the election system.

"It is assumed that Russian state agencies are trying to influence parties, politicians and public opinion, with a particular eye to the 2017 parliamentary election," according to the report.