Google G Suite gets new security warning

Google is rolling out a new three-layered cybersecurity plan designed to give extra protection to those most in need.

Google Advanced Protection has been in beta for several weeks and is now available to those using personal Google accounts. However, corporate account holders are not eligible.

The new security measures include having the individual using one or two USB-based security keys, which must be purchased separately, that will generate a number to be used as part of the accounts 2FA process. This will stop an intruder from entering the account even if they have the correct password.

The second line of defense is Google will automatically limit full access to a person's Gmail and Drive accounts to only that person thus eliminating the possibility that the owner might mistakenly give someone else the right to access these apps.

Google is also building in a methodology to determine if a person claiming to be an account owner is legitimate. The company noted that malicious actors often attempt to impersonate an account owner and claim to have lost access to extra steps will be put in place to prevent this from happening during the account recovery process. This will include requests for more details about why you've lost access to your account.