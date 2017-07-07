Google has addressed a critical flaw in its Android media framework that remote attackers can exploit to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process.

Google this week released its July 2017 security bulletin for the Android operating system and Nexus and Pixel devices, making patching available for all 138 vulnerabilities.

According to Google, as part of its latest security patches, the company addressed a critical flaw in its Android media framework that remote attackers can exploit with a crafted file to execute arbitrary code "within the context of a privileged process."

Vulnerabilities were reported in Android's runtime (one), framework (seven), libraries (three), media framework (27), and system user interface (five), as well as in phone components from Broadcom (three), HTC (three), the Android Linux kernel (six), MediaTek (one), NVIDIA (two), and Qualcomm (80). Ten critical vulnerabilities were found in the media framework, and one was found in the Broadcom component.

Google has issued new over-the-air updates and firmware images for the Pixel/Pixel XL, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6, Nexus 6P, Nexus 9, Nexus Player and Pixel C.

"We have had no reports of active customer exploitation or abuse of these newly reported issues," Google stated in its bulletin.