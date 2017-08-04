Google Chrome OS version 60.0.3112.80 addresses the critical BroadPwn bug that resides within Broadcom Wi-Fi chipsets. The same bug was already previously patched for Android and iOS devices.

Google has released a security update for its Chrome operating system in order to address the critical BroadPwn security bug that can be exploited to remotely control devices.

The new version 60.0.3112.80 applies to most Chrome devices, with a few exceptions, as detailed in a Google blog post issued on Wednesday. Affected systems will receive updates over the next few days, Google noted.

Discovered by security researcher Nitay Artenstein of Exodus Intelligence, the BroadPwn bug resides within Wi-Fi chipsets from Broadcom and can even be exploited to infect other devices in a wormable Wi-Fi attack. Google previously patched the bug, officially designated as CVE-2017-9417, in Android devices on July 5, later followed by Apple's patch for iOS devices.