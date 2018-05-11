Google reaffirms GDPR preparations

Google announced its plans detailing how it will handle customer data to comply with GDPR requirements as the May 25 comes around.

The company announced it will improve user transparency, user controls, and data portability as well as update its privacy policy to better inform users what information is being collected from them and why it is collected, according to a May 11 blog post.

The improved user controls include the ability to take a Security Checkup or Privacy Checkup to reassure users that they account is secure and that their privacy settings work for them.

“We've improved the navigation and organization of the policy to make it easier to find what you're looking for; explained our practices in more detail and with clearer language; and added more detail about the options you have to manage, export, and delete data from our services,” William Malcolm,Google director of privacy legal EMEA, said in the blog.

Google also announced new tools for parents to help keep children safe online such as the ability for parents to set certain digital ground rules on their child's Android device.