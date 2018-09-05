Google has released a new Chrome for Android update offering improved performance, user experience and security.

The update will offer cleaner and more modern design, stability and performance improvements, secure and easy mobile payments via third-party payment apps and password generation now works on more sites, according to a September 4 security notification.

"Computing is changing. That creates problems for Chrome and the web platform that we have not encountered before," Rahul Roy-Chowdhury, vice president in charge of Chrome, told CNet. "A couple years ago, Chrome for Android was not built with need of first-time computing user in mind.”

Roy-Chowdhury said a user getting a smart phone in India at that time would have been using a system not designed for their use case and instead would be using software designed under the presumption that people there knew how to search and were familiar with desktop metaphors.

The updated browser also trims back HTTP and HTTPS connection type indicators that indicate a mobile specific site.