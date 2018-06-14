ISSA tackles workforce gap with career lifecycle program

For years kids have been attending band camp, soccer camp and even clown camp, but now teens in Montana have the opportunity to spend a week at CyberCamp.

Great Falls College of Montana State University is hosting for the first time CyberCamp for teens with an interest in cybersecurity. The CyberCamp is running June 11-15 and is offered to students ages 12 to 18.

The camp was developed by the Air Force Association as part of the CyberPatriot National Youth Cyber Education Program. Those attending the camp will be trained for and can then participate in the regularly held CyberPatriot Program competitions that held through the year, the schools said in a statement.

"They will go through and learn the valuable skills needed in cyber safety and cybersecurity, and then they will compete," Chris Mee, GFC MSU Computer Technology instructor, who will also be the instructor for CyberCamp, adding, "Our hope is that we will gain interest and expand the CyberPatriot Program to other local and regional schools."