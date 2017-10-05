Russia flag

A panel of three Greek judges has decided to allow the extradition of a Russian hacker suspected of laundering money through a bitcoin exchange to the United States.

Alexander Vinnik was arrested by Greek authorities while he vacationed in that country on July 25, according to The New York Post. He is accused by the U.S. of running digital currency exchange BTC-e and a money laundering money scheme, charges he denies.

Vinnik is also being sought by Russian law enforcement, which has also asked for his extradition. Vinnik's lawyer said he would not fight being removed to his homeland.

Vinnik will appeal the decision to the Greek Supreme Court.