Grey hat bombards scammers with robocalls.

A security researcher developed a script to bombard IRS scammers with phone calls 28 times per second, preventing their phone lines from making or receiving calls.

The researcher goes by the moniker YesItWasDataMined and hosts the YouTube channel Project Mayhem where they post voice recordings of scammers being bombarded with the automated recordings.

YesItWasDataMined also developed a script to target scammers impersonating computer technicians from well-known companies to sell malware and or unnecessary services as well as telemarketers. So far, two videos have been posted to the account.

"The [FTC] does all they can do, but sadly it's not enough,” YesItWasDataMined told Vice's Motherboard.” No one else is helping these [victims]. I have been in the security field for years and I'm so sick of these scammers."

The researcher said that they understand the potential for abuse if their code were to be made public and has kept it private as a result.