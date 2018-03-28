leakplumbing_863980

Security flaws in Grindr can expose the personal information and location of its three million or so users.

An app developer discovered the vulnerabilities when creating the C*ckblocked website that lets users find out who blocked them on the dating app, according to a report from NBC News. After users logged in to the website using their Grindr names and passwords, developer Trever Faden, CEO of Atlas Lane, could access private user data, including their emails, location and unread messages, through a loophole eerily similar to to the one that allowed Cambridge Analytica to collect the data of 50 million unwitting Facebook users.

“One could, without too much difficulty or even a huge amount of technological skill, easily pinpoint a user's exact location," NBC cited Faden as saying.