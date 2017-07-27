GSM-based credit card skimmers found inside NY gas pumps.

GSM-based credit card skimmers capable of sending credit card data via text messages were found at three New York gas stations.

While the technology itself isn't new, this is the first time the SMS-enabled skimmers have been found inside gas pumps, and the first time fraud investigators in New York have encountered a GSM based skimmer, authorities told Krebs on Security.

The skimmers are unique because they enable criminals to transmit the stolen data wirelessly and in real time without ever having to revisit the scene of the crime. The data can then be used to create counterfeit cards.

Authorities are still investigating the skimmers but so far told Krebs the devices were connected to the pump's internal power, allowing them to operate indefinitely, and that they used T-Mobile SIM cards.

The cards held no other data than the SIM card's unique serial number. Fuel station owners have until October 1, 2020 to enable their devices for chip and PIN technology before they are held liable for fraud that results from skimming.