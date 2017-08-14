Guccifer wants to serve U.S. sentence in Romania, claims State Dept. behind Guccifer 2.0.

The infamous Guccifer is trying to avoid extradition to the U.S. and told reporters he feels the U.S. State Department is behind the Guccifer 2.0 hacks.

Marcel Lehel Lazar, also known as Guccifer, who claims to have infiltrated Hillary Clinton's email servers while she was Secretary of State, pleaded guilty in May 2016 to unauthorized access to a protected computer and aggravated identity theft and was sentenced to serve 52 months in prison.

Before he could serve his U.S. sentence, the Justice Ministry of Romania requested that Lazar be returned to Romania, where he was already on probation for hacking crimes, to complete his prison sentence there and before being conditionally released to serve his term in the U.S.

Last week, Lazar contacted Fox News from Romania and told reporters he shouldn't be sent back to the U.S. and that he should be able to serve his U.S. and Romanian sentences concurrently in his country. The convicted hacker went on to share his own theories concerning the Guccifer 2.0 attacks and alleged that it was the U.S. State Department, not Russia, that was behind the moniker.

“So I think Guccifer two-zero is an inside job,” Lazar told the publication. “I think Guccifer two-zero is something made from some guys at the State Department. Some guys from the cyber command of the NSA, and some guys from the Vault, Vault 7 of the CIA.” The hacker also contends that Clinton's server was compromised as early as 2012 by multiple countries.