Hacker asks for nude photos of victim instead of money to unlock computer

In a case where the cybercriminals possibly could end up with more than they bargained for, MalwarHunterTeam tweeted out news of a screenlocker posing as ransomware where the bad guys request nude photos of the victim instead of money.

In this case the ransom note, superimposed over an image of Thomas the Tank Engine for some reason, demanding the victim send 10 nude photographs of him or herself. The attacker says the images will be verified as those of the victim, although how this will be done is not explained, and at that point a key will be sent to unlock the computer.

Motherboard reported that the malware could be legitimate as it has an nRansome.exe extension, but the severity of the attack was also brought into question as the MalwareHunterTeam found the malware is only a screenlocker and no files are encrypted.