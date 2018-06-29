Arrest

A Jewish hacker who was arrested last year on charges of sending hoax threats of violence to Jewish Community Center facilities and other venues in the U.S. and around the world has been convicted in an Israeli district court, the Jerusalem Post and other news outlets have reported.

The 19-year-old dual Israeli and American citizen, previously identified as Michael Ron David Kadar, was reportedly convicted of extortion by threat, sending fraudulent messages, conspiring to commit crimes, penetration of computer material, and additional charges.

To perpetrate his crimes, the so-called "JCC Hoax Bomber" was said to employ high-tech equipment and connect to external internet infrastructures in order to avoid detection, and even used the now-dismantled dark web marketplace AlphaBay to offer his skills as a paid service.

For now, Kadar has been convicted of crimes he committed as an adult only, although he allegedly carried out similar hoaxes as a minor. The Post reports that the U.S. could still seek to extradite and prosecute him as well for a string of terroristic threats sent to institutions around the U.S.

Kadar was arrested in March 2017 following a joint investigation launched by the FBI and Israeli law enforcement authorities.