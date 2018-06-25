Hackers get into PDQ's hen house, swipe credit card data

The fast-food chain PDQ is telling its customers their payment card information may have been compromised due to a point-of-sale data breach.

The Tampa-based chicken restaurant chain reported that between April 20 and May 19 payment card information was vulnerable due to malware being inserted into PDQ's system, possibly through a third-party vendor. The information exposed includes some or all of the following: names, credit card numbers, expiration dates, and cardholder verification value.

On June 8 it was discovered that some of the exposed information had in fact been taken and used by an unauthorized party. The company does not know how many customers were affected, but it is suggesting that anyone who used a payment card at a PDQ should keep an eye on the account to ensure it is not being used illegally.

The breach affects almost all of 70 of the company's locations, except locations at Tampa International Airport, Amalie Arena and PNC Arena. PDQ said it is working with an outside security firm to conduct an investigation and to harden its system against further intrusion.